Two weekend shootings just hours apart believed to be unrelated, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police say that two non-fatal shootings over the weekend, which occurred within hours of each other, appear to be unrelated.

Michigan City police said they learned of the first incident at 11 p.m. Saturday when called to Franciscan St. Anthony Health hospital for a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a bar in the city and police said they are investigating. The bar was not identified by police.

The second shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday outside Crown Food Mart at 1302 E. Michigan Blvd, police said.

As police arrived in response to a large crowd gathering, officers heard several gunshots and saw several vehicles leaving the area. A speeding vehicle was stopped and inside was a 24-year-old man, who had been shot at or near the store, police said.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody for either shooting, police said.

Anyone who witnessed or who has surveillance/cell phone video of the incidents is encouraged to contact Cpl. Lendell Hood at 219-874-3221, extension 1074 or Cpl. Marty Corley at extension 1073.