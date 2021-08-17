Two women hospitalized after being shot while driving on Cline Avenue

EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Cline Avenue Sunday night that injured two Gary women as they were driving down the roadway.

According to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., an 18-year-old driver and her 26-year-old passenger, both from Gary, were piloting a Jeep Compass southbound on Cline Avenue near Michigan Avenue a little before 6 p.m. when witnesses reported a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire on the Jeep.

The two women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No status was given on a second passenger inside the Jeep.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.