Two women hospitalized after being shot while driving on Cline Avenue
EAST CHICAGO — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Cline Avenue Sunday night that injured two Gary women as they were driving down the roadway.

According to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., an 18-year-old driver and her 26-year-old passenger, both from Gary, were piloting a Jeep Compass southbound on Cline Avenue near Michigan Avenue a little before 6 p.m. when witnesses reported a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire on the Jeep.

The two women were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. No status was given on a second passenger inside the Jeep.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

