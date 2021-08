Two wounded in shooting; man flips vehicle while fleeing scene, police say

GARY — A man with a gunshot wound in his stomach struck a utility pole and flipped his vehicle while fleeing from a crime scene Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 400 block of Arthur Street, said Gary Police Department Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

An exchange of gunfire had occurred at a residence involving two men who knew each other, police reported.

Preliminary investigations showed that a dispute broke out between the two men and weapons were fired, resulting in both of them suffering gunshot wounds.

A Gary man had a gunshot wound in his leg and a Chicago man suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, Pawlak said.

After shots were fired, the Chicago man fled the scene in a vehicle. However, shortly after leaving, he flipped his vehicle at the intersection of Grant Street and 23rd Avenue. The vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole, police said.

Both men were taken to a hospital for medical care and criminal charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.