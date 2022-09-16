Two years jail for man failing to register as sex offender in Porter County

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old man who was convicted in August on four counts of failing to register as a sex offender after dodging his trial was sentenced Friday to two years in Porter County Jail.

In passing down the sentence on Dewey Camp, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer cited Camp's history of multiple arrests and convictions, as well as bond and probation violations, court records show.

She also cited his mental health issues.

Camp, who is listed in court records with a Chicago address, was found guilty during a one-day trial.

Camp has a second criminal case pending before the judge based on allegations of living too close to a child care provider, court records show. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Camp had initially been found incompetent to stand trial on the registry violations, but that status changed after he was sent away for treatment at a state hospital.

He pleaded guilty in October 2007 to a single felony count of child molesting stemming from allegations of fondling a child over a period of more than three years beginning when the child was in second grade, according to court records.

Camp was sentenced in December 2007 to six years in prison with all but time served suspended and was required to register as a sex offender for life.