 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Two years jail for man failing to register as sex offender in Porter County

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — A 46-year-old man who was convicted in August on four counts of failing to register as a sex offender after dodging his trial was sentenced Friday to two years in Porter County Jail.

In passing down the sentence on Dewey Camp, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer cited Camp's history of multiple arrests and convictions, as well as bond and probation violations, court records show.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

She also cited his mental health issues.

Camp, who is listed in court records with a Chicago address, was found guilty during a one-day trial.

Camp has a second criminal case pending before the judge based on allegations of living too close to a child care provider, court records show. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 24.

Camp had initially been found incompetent to stand trial on the registry violations, but that status changed after he was sent away for treatment at a state hospital.

People are also reading…

Portage man nabbed with sexual videos of girl given probation

He pleaded guilty in October 2007 to a single felony count of child molesting stemming from allegations of fondling a child over a period of more than three years beginning when the child was in second grade, according to court records.

Camp was sentenced in December 2007 to six years in prison with all but time served suspended and was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dewey Camp

Dewey Camp

 Provided
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

King Charles III 'moved' by messages of condolence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts