U.S. 12 closed by truck rollover, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — The section of U.S. 12 near the Indiana Dunes National Park's Mount Baldy recreational area is closed for an extended period of time due to a rolled over semitrailer, police said Thursday morning.
The area in question is at the Porter-LaPorte county line.
"We will advise when it's open again," Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.
Motorists are advised by police to use nearby U.S. 20 as an alternative.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
