U.S. 12 closed by truck rollover, police say
U.S. 12 closed by truck rollover, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — The section of U.S. 12 near the Indiana Dunes National Park's Mount Baldy recreational area is closed for an extended period of time due to a rolled over semitrailer, police said Thursday morning.

The area in question is at the Porter-LaPorte county line.

"We will advise when it's open again," Michigan City police Sgt. Steve Forker said.

Motorists are advised by police to use nearby U.S. 20 as an alternative.

