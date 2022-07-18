U.S. 20 crackdown nets arrests, tickets and warnings, police say

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department issued 42 tickets and made several arrests during a single day as part of a multi-state effort to reduce crashes and raise awareness about safety issues along U.S. 20.
Local officers, focusing on traffic during the midmorning and midafternoon hours Wednesday, also issued 82 warnings.
Arrests were made for allegations of never receiving a license, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended with a prior violation, intimidation and resisting law enforcement, police said.
One driver was reportedly wanted by LaPorte County police and another was wanted in Elkhart County on a child molesting charge and failure to appear warrant.
"Deputies will continue to be visible, stop traffic code violators, and work to reduce crashes on this major LaPorte County highway," he said. "Motorists are encouraged to always drive distraction free and adhere to all the traffic control devices."
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Park Full of Art
Three-legged fair contestant steals he show
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Interactive play area in the Crown Point Library
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Dedication of court in honor Judge Mary Harper
Lake County Historical Museum celebrating 40th anniversary
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
Lake County cop and civilian vehicle collide in Gary; state police reportedly called in
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_10
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_9
071322-spt-bbm-midwest_5
Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.