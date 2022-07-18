U.S. 20 crackdown nets arrests, tickets and warnings, police say

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Sheriff's Department issued 42 tickets and made several arrests during a single day as part of a multi-state effort to reduce crashes and raise awareness about safety issues along U.S. 20.

Local officers, focusing on traffic during the midmorning and midafternoon hours Wednesday, also issued 82 warnings.

Arrests were made for allegations of never receiving a license, operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended with a prior violation, intimidation and resisting law enforcement, police said.

One driver was reportedly wanted by LaPorte County police and another was wanted in Elkhart County on a child molesting charge and failure to appear warrant.

"While this specific project may have been a one-day event, traffic safety remains a top priority of the Sheriff’s Office, especially along U.S. 20," Captain Derek Allen said.

"Deputies will continue to be visible, stop traffic code violators, and work to reduce crashes on this major LaPorte County highway," he said. "Motorists are encouraged to always drive distraction free and adhere to all the traffic control devices."