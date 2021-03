U.S. 30 remains closed after crash with injuries

LAPORTE — A crash between two commercial motor vehicles Monday morning is expected to keep a local stretch of U.S. 30 closed for an extended period of time, according to county police.

The crash, which involves injuries, occurred on the highway at the railroad crossing just west of Thompson Street, LaPorte County police said.

Eastbound U.S. 30 is closed to traffic at U.S. 421 and the westbound lanes of the highway are closed Ind. 39.

Motorists are encouraged to seek out alternative routes of travel, police said.

