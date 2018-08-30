HAMMOND — U. S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II is recommending probation for former high-ranking Lake County policeman Dan Murchek for lying to the FBI.
Kirsch's recommendation comes as part of an agreement to treat Murchek with leniency in return for his prompt guilty plea to a felony that has ended Murchek's long career in law enforcement.
Daniel Murchek, once the third-ranking officer in the Lake County Sheriff's Department, admitted he coached a towing firm owner how to falsify a $500 campaign donation to Murchek's campaign for county sheriff. The towing firm owner was an informant for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. When FBI agents asked Murchek whether he had violated state campaign finance laws, Murchek falsely denied it.
Kirsch states in his recommendation,"Murchek's decision to admit his guilty even prior to indictment differentiates him from many other similarly situated public corruption defendants." He said most deny guilty as long as possible and continue to draw a salary at the public's expense.