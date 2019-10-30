HAMMOND — Government prosecutors want the secretary of a former Calumet Township trustee imprisoned and fined for public corruption.
Ethel Shelton could end up serving more time behind bars than her former boss, Mary Elgin, who pleaded guilty to orchestrating a conspiracy to force township employees to make political contributions of money and campaign time.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen is set to sentence Shelton Nov. 20.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II and Assistant U.S. Attorney Abizer Zanzi asked the judge in a memo, made public this week, to make Ethel Shelton serve between eight and 14 months behind bars and pay a $20,000 fine.
Elgin, who served as Calumet Township trustee from 2003 until 2014, recently finished her prison sentence, which amounted to about 10 months at a federal prison in Pekin, Illinois.
Steven Hunter, Elgin’s son and a department head in her administration, served five months for his role in furthering the scheme.
All three were convicted of a conspiracy to milk one of the largest township trustee offices in the state of Indiana for their political gain.
Indiana’s 1,008 elected township trustees distribute public assistance to the poor. They usually need only a handful of employees.
You have free articles remaining.
But Calumet Township is home to thousands of Gary residents living below the poverty line. Its trustee’s office payroll grew to well over 100 — whose combined salaries averaged $4.5 million annually even before Elgin first took office in 2003.
Elgin, who ran for reelection in 2006, 2010 and 2014, expected her employees to contribute part of their salaries to her campaigns in gratitude for their jobs, in a township where the unemployment rate was usually the highest in the state.
The number of tickets to the "Elgin Extravaganza, Unity Prayer Brunch and Mardi Gras" events she had delivered to her employees desks depended on the size of their salary.
Township employees testified during the case they didn’t want to buy fundraising tickets, but felt pressured by Elgin, Shelton and others in Elgin’s administration.
They had to “eat” between $60 and $1,000 in tickets a year. Those who couldn’t afford paying in a lump sum were put on an installment plan.
Extorting money from government employees is part of Lake County history.
So-called "2% clubs" and "flower funds," where contributions were taken directly out of public employees checks, flourished generations ago.
Calls for more ethical government prompted elected officials later to replace those systems with invitations to their employers’ fundraising events.