GARY — A man with ties to the Region who was suspected of murdering a Texan woman on New Year's Eve 2017 was captured by U.S. marshals on Tuesday in Gary's Horace Mann section.
The U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Warrants Division, took Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, into custody about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Mark Gregoline, inspector with the U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, said authorities have been on the hunt for Scott since January 2018. That's when the Gary Police Department was contacted by Texas authorities about the possible whereabouts of Scott.
Scott was being sought in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting of Tracy Lynn Reedy, of Kilgore, Texas, according to the Kilgore Police Department.
"We started working the case (a year ago), by interviewing relatives, and we determined he was not here and that he had fled," Gregoline said.
Over a period of several months, police had received a tip Scott may have fled to Minnesota, but the trail turned cold shortly after.
"Then today, we got a tip that he was at a residence in Gary, that he may have been back here a couple of weeks and staying in the area," Gregoline said.
U.S. marshals set up surveillance near the home in the 2000 block of West 2nd Avenue. After making contact with Scott inside, he walked out of the home to surrender and was arrested without incident, Gregoline said.
"Like I always say, we may not catch them today, tomorrow, next week or next month, but we always catch them," Gregoline said.
Gregoline said Scott will be extradited to authorities in Kilgore County, Texas after initial hearings.
Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.