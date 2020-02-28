You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
U.S. representatives endorse Gary resident for congressional campaign
alert urgent

U.S. representatives endorse Gary resident for congressional campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Borom

Melissa Borom

 Provided

GARY — Six U.S. representatives have endorsed Melissa Borom for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

On Thursday, Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina; Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi; Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana; Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio; Barbara Lee, D-Texas; and Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, announced their support for the Gary resident.

Borom is running to replace Rep. Pete Visclosky, the longtime Democrat who announced his retirement in November.

Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny

The representatives’ endorsements are underlined by their prominent roles in government, a news release from Borom said.

Clyburn is the current House majority whip and is the highest-ranking African American elected official in the country, the news release said. In addition, Thompson is the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Richmond, Fudge and Lee have all served as chairs of the Congressional Black Caucus. Wilson is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is currently on the Foreign Affairs, Space and Technology committees.

State lawmakers swim away from Lake Michigan beach use, seawall disputes

Borom was born in East Chicago and raised in Merrillville, and she earned degrees from Valparaiso University Law School and Indiana State University. 

5 important stories you need to know today

1 of 5
2
2
0
1
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts