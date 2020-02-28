U.S. representatives endorse Gary resident for congressional campaign

GARY — Six U.S. representatives have endorsed Melissa Borom for Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

On Thursday, Reps. Jim Clyburn, D-South Carolina; Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi; Cedric Richmond, D-Louisiana; Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio; Barbara Lee, D-Texas; and Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, announced their support for the Gary resident.

Borom is running to replace Rep. Pete Visclosky, the longtime Democrat who announced his retirement in November.

The representatives’ endorsements are underlined by their prominent roles in government, a news release from Borom said.

Clyburn is the current House majority whip and is the highest-ranking African American elected official in the country, the news release said. In addition, Thompson is the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, and Richmond, Fudge and Lee have all served as chairs of the Congressional Black Caucus. Wilson is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and is currently on the Foreign Affairs, Space and Technology committees.

Borom was born in East Chicago and raised in Merrillville, and she earned degrees from Valparaiso University Law School and Indiana State University.

