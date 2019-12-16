Former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, right, and attorney Bryan Truitt approach the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building before Buncich's sentencing for bribery and wire fraud in 2018. The U.S. Supreme Court recently denied a request to consider an appeal of Buncich's conviction.
HAMMOND — The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a hearing to Lake County Sheriff John Buncich, who had hoped to reverse his 2017 conviction on public corruption charges.
This latest setback for Lake County’s former top cop may clear the way for a final decision on whether he must remain in prison for bribery and fraud.
His defense attorney, Kerry C. Connor, didn’t outline any new appeal for Buncich in her weekend status report to U.S. District Court Judge James Moody. She only stated, “On Dec. 4, the United States Supreme Court denied Mr. Buncich’s Petition for Writ of Certiorari.”
If the high court had granted Buncich’s petition, Connor would have asked the justices to overturn guilty verdicts more than 2 years old.
Jurors then convicted Buncich of six felony counts of bribery and wire fraud after viewing and listening to dozens of video and audio recordings and hearing testimony by witnesses and accusations by federal prosecutors of how the former sheriff’s political fundraising campaign had become a solicitation of bribery to towing firms working for county police.
Moody imposed a 188-month sentence Jan. 16, 2018 on the 73-year-old Buncich, who is currently housed in a U.S. Bureau of Prison medical center in Springfield, Missouri. Buncich has maintained his innocence.
Connor had some success earlier this year before the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, arguing the convictions were tainted by inadmissible evidence. That three-judge panel reversed three of Buncich’s wire fraud counts June 5.
But those judges left Buncich still convicted of the remaining three fraud and bribery convictions and returned the case to Judge Moody, who reopened it for further action.
Moody has ordered the court’s probation department to issue a new pre-sentence report, the usual step before a new sentencing, but has yet to schedule any new proceeding.
It is unclear whether Moody would shorten Buncich’s current term of imprisonment. His current release date is 2031.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Buncich served as sheriff from 1994 until 1998 and was re-elected in 2010 and 2014.
Buncich was in the midst of his final term in office when the government began investigating allegations of bribery between towing companies who remove cars from Lake County highways and streets and publicly elected officials who control the towing firm’s access to lucrative work.
The government claimed Buncich re-elections were so expensive he had to personally loan his campaign tens of thousands of dollars, and he became obsessed with reimbursing those loans through political fund-raising.
Buncich held the sole authority to grant contracts to private towing firms. The government said he used that authority to squeeze donations from firms eager to be on the sheriff’s towing list and receive the most lucrative territories.
The government indicted Buncich Nov. 17, 2016. The jury heard testimony from Buncich and towing contractors during a 14-day trial before issuing guilty verdicts Aug. 24, 2017 that removed Buncich from office.
O’Connor argued in her appeal to the Seventh Circuit that the prosecution’s claims of Buncich’s unexplained wealth were inadmissibly vague and unfairly prejudiced him before jurors.
Federal prosecutors later conceded that Connor was right that three of the five wire fraud convictions were based on inadmissible evidence and should be reversed.
Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.