Unconscious, abusive driver was more than 4 times the legal limit, Porter County police say

WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — Porter County police say a 53-year-old local woman, who was reported unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle near an elementary school, was nearly four and a half times the legal limit for drinking and driving.

Police said they were directed to Arcelia Ponce shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Indian Boundary Road and Brummitt Park Drive across from Brummitt Elementary School.

She reportedly told police she had been on the way to her nearby home and could not explain why she parked her GMC Yukon on the roadway in front of the school.

Ponce admitted to drinking a couple beers at a bar, but a test later revealed a blood alcohol concentration 0.353, or nearly four and a half times the legal limit of 0.08, according to the incident report.

Police said Ponce was extremely abusive during her blood draw and voiced concern about juveniles at home alone. She also had to be removed from the police vehicle upon arriving at the county jail and refused to answer standard questions, claiming not to speak English, police said.

"I observed the jail staff attempt to close the bullpen door when Arcelia began to push against the door and placing her body inside the opening of the door," the officer wrote.

Ponce had to be placed into a safety restraint chair, police said.

She reportedly faces several counts of operating while intoxicated.