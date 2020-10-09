 Skip to main content
Unhappy with food, women skip out on restaurant bill and land in jail, police say
Kiarra Warren, Angel Lovell, Savanna Brown and Onastea Tompkins

PORTAGE — Four young women arrested after allegedly failing to pay their restaurant bill claimed they were unhappy with the quality of their meal, according to Portage police.

"We didn't pay, we were wrong, but her steak wasn't cooked right, it was like raw, so we didn't think we should pay for that," said one of the accused, Savanna Brown, 18, of Michigan City.

She faces misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of marijuana, along with Onastea Tompkins and Angel Lovell, both 18 and of Michigan City; and Kiarra Warren, 18, of South Bend.

Police said they were called out shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday to Denny's restaurant at 6171 U.S. 20.

A waitress told police the women ate their meals and ordered a dessert. As the waitress walked away to add the dessert to the bill, she saw the group walk out of the restaurant without attempting to pay the bill.

A Burns Harbor police officer saw the women's vehicle speeding east on U.S. 20 and stopped it in the area of Wagner Road in Porter, police said.

Tompkins agreed with the statement given by Brown, and the other two women declined to give a statement, police said.

After noticing an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in the center console. The women denied knowing to whom the bag belonged or who used the drug, so all were charged, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

