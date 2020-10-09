Unhappy with food, women skip out on restaurant bill and land in jail, police say

PORTAGE — Four young women arrested after allegedly failing to pay their restaurant bill claimed they were unhappy with the quality of their meal, according to Portage police.

"We didn't pay, we were wrong, but her steak wasn't cooked right, it was like raw, so we didn't think we should pay for that," said one of the accused, Savanna Brown, 18, of Michigan City.

She faces misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of marijuana, along with Onastea Tompkins and Angel Lovell, both 18 and of Michigan City; and Kiarra Warren, 18, of South Bend.

Police said they were called out shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday to Denny's restaurant at 6171 U.S. 20.

A waitress told police the women ate their meals and ordered a dessert. As the waitress walked away to add the dessert to the bill, she saw the group walk out of the restaurant without attempting to pay the bill.

A Burns Harbor police officer saw the women's vehicle speeding east on U.S. 20 and stopped it in the area of Wagner Road in Porter, police said.

Tompkins agreed with the statement given by Brown, and the other two women declined to give a statement, police said.