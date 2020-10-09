Unhappy with food, women skip out on restaurant bill and land in jail, police say

PORTAGE — Four young women arrested after allegedly failing to pay their restaurant bill claimed they were unhappy with the quality of their meal, according to Portage police.
"We didn't pay, we were wrong, but her steak wasn't cooked right, it was like raw, so we didn't think we should pay for that," said one of the accused, Savanna Brown, 18, of Michigan City.
She faces misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of marijuana, along with Onastea Tompkins and Angel Lovell, both 18 and of Michigan City; and Kiarra Warren, 18, of South Bend.
Police said they were called out shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday to Denny's restaurant at 6171 U.S. 20.
A waitress told police the women ate their meals and ordered a dessert. As the waitress walked away to add the dessert to the bill, she saw the group walk out of the restaurant without attempting to pay the bill.
A Burns Harbor police officer saw the women's vehicle speeding east on U.S. 20 and stopped it in the area of Wagner Road in Porter, police said.
Tompkins agreed with the statement given by Brown, and the other two women declined to give a statement, police said.
After noticing an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police found a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana in the center console. The women denied knowing to whom the bag belonged or who used the drug, so all were charged, police said.
Alexis Erin Dearth
Anthony Darnell Esco
Anthony James Squires
Brandy Suzan Castle
Bruce Robert Breyfogle
Cali Walker Donaldson
Calvin Wesley Uylaki
Charles McCloud-Smith
Chelsea White
Craig Walter Viers
Daniel Martin Parks
David Perez Jr.
David Stover
Deandre Trice
Don Clark Coppinger Jr.
Elizabeth May Morris
Gary Norman
Hugo Gallegos-Mendoza
James Harwood
James Ison
Jeffrey Jachim
Johnathan David Johnson
Jose Samano
Joseph James Coleman
Joshua Crawford
Larry Lindley
Laurie Diana Huckaby
Lisa Marie Sabo
Makala Latrice James
Nathan Wesley Parrish
Perla Dalila Sanchez
Richard Timothy Lindzy
Samuel Perry
Scott Anthony Reed
Stephanie Lynn Grdina
Terry West
Wyatt Andrew Blair
Zachary Isaiah Hope
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.