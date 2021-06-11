 Skip to main content
Unidentified Hammond woman's manner of death pending, coroner says
Unidentified Hammond woman's manner of death pending, coroner says

HAMMOND — An unidentified woman was pronounced dead Monday afternoon after being discovered earlier in the day in the 7900 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

The coroner's office was called shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, and the woman was pronounced dead at 1:40 p.m. that day, according to a news release.

Her injuries and manner of death are both pending, Frey said.

The woman's address is listed as the same site where her body was found.

The Hammond police and fire departments also responded to the call.

