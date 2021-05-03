Union official gets 54 months in prison for 2016 attack on nonunion workers

HAMMOND — A former union official is going to prison for a 2016 attack on a nonunion work crew at a Dyer church.

U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody imposed a 54-month sentence Monday on Thomas R. Williamson Sr., of Schererville. He also must help pay $30,869.00 restitution to victims of the assault.

Williamson pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit extortion, admitting he used threats and physical violence in a bid to obtain union contracts from D5 Iron Works, based in Union, Illinois.

He had been a business agent for the Iron Workers Local 395, based in Portage until his departure, following an attack five years ago on a D5 Iron Works work crew, installing steel framing for a school to be built for the Dyer Baptist Church.

The government alleges Local 395 had “territorial jurisdiction” over areas of Northwest Indiana, including Dyer, and Williamson routinely monitored job sites, looking for employers not using Local 395 ironworkers.

Williamson visited the Dyer work site and demanded D5's owner put union members on that job. The owner refused.