Union president resigns from city posts ahead of federal extortion plea

HAMMOND — Iron Workers Local 395 President Jeff Veach resigned early Friday from the Portage Plan Commission and Park Board ahead of showing up later in the morning to plead guilty in federal court to a felony extortion charge, according to one of his attorneys.

Veach was scheduled to plead guilty to committing a Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy in return for two counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion to be dismissed, said attorney Ken Elwood, who is representing Veach in a civil matter stemming from the same case.

Veach, of Portage, was indicted along with fellow union member Thomas Williamson of Schererville, on accusations of using threats and violence against non-union laborers Jan. 7, 2016, to extort a favorable labor contract from the owners of a construction company and a steel-working company, according to court documents.

Veach had been appointed to a four-year term on the Portage Park Board in 2018 by former Republican Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty last year in federal court on two counts of corruption and thus removed from office, Elwood confirmed.

The park board appointed Veach that same year to the city's plan commission, Elwood said.