Union president resigns from city posts ahead of federal extortion plea

HAMMOND — Iron Workers Local 395 President Jeff Veach resigned early Friday from the Portage Plan Commission and Park Board ahead of showing up later in the morning to plead guilty in federal court to a felony extortion charge, according to one of his attorneys.
Veach was scheduled to plead guilty to committing a Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy in return for two counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion to be dismissed, said attorney Ken Elwood, who is representing Veach in a civil matter stemming from the same case.
Veach, of Portage, was indicted along with fellow union member Thomas Williamson of Schererville, on accusations of using threats and violence against non-union laborers Jan. 7, 2016, to extort a favorable labor contract from the owners of a construction company and a steel-working company, according to court documents.
Veach had been appointed to a four-year term on the Portage Park Board in 2018 by former Republican Mayor James Snyder, who was found guilty last year in federal court on two counts of corruption and thus removed from office, Elwood confirmed.
The park board appointed Veach that same year to the city's plan commission, Elwood said.
While Veach is not required by law to resign the city posts until he is sentenced and his felony conviction accepted by the judge, Elwood said he opted on his own to step down ahead of time.
Sentencing is expected to take place in three to four months, though an exact date will be announced during Friday's plea hearing.
The allegations stem from a brawl that broke out Jan. 7, 2016, at the work site for Plumb Creek Christian Academy, located in the southwest corner of 213th Street and Calumet Avenue in Dyer.
D5 Iron Works claims in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court Williamson approached its workers Jan. 6, 2016, at the construction site to solicit a labor agreement that would call for Iron Workers Local 395 to work the job.
He was told to leave.
Williamson returned the next day and began arguing with workers about the labor agreement. He and other men allegedly returned later that day and attacked the laborers. Some of the men from Iron Workers Local 395 wore steel-toed boots during the attack and yelled, “This is 395 territory," the lawsuit states.
At least one worker at the site suffered a broken jaw, according to the lawsuit.
Questions have been raised about Veach's role in directing Iron Workers donations to Democratic Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, who took office earlier this month.
But Lynch said Friday she knew nothing about that connection.
"I didn't ask Jeff Veach for that money," she said.
Elwood confirmed Veach is not the union official who is approached for political donations.
"He doesn't make those decisions," Elwood said.
Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available on this breaking story.