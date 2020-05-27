Union’s 'vicious' job-site attack warrants lengthy prison time, feds say

Milner said he intends to submit 30 to 40 letters from family, friends and acquaintances that will vouch for Veach's character.

Stracci said his client has spent "nearly his entire career fighting for safe working conditions and fair wages for workers in Northwest Indiana."

"This incident does not mean that Tom Williamson has a propensity for violence or bad character, but was a reflection of his passion for the Region’s workers," Straccis said.

'Do this old school'

Williamson is accused of approaching workers from D5 Iron Works on Jan. 6, 2016, at the construction site to solicit a labor agreement that would call for union members to work the job.

The next day, Williamson allegedly returned to the construction site with Veach and continued arguing with workers about joining a labor agreement, to which they refused. As Williamson walked away, he could be heard saying to Veach that they were going to have to “do this old school," prosecutors stated.

As D5 packed up later that day, a caravan of four or five vehicles pulled into the site’s parking lot, and a crew of about a dozen people got out, prosecutors wrote.