Union’s 'vicious' job-site attack warrants lengthy prison time, feds say

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are recommending 4½-year prison sentences for two Local 395 union leaders accused of instigating a "vicious" attack on non-union workers at a Dyer church job site in 2016.
Thomas R. Williamson, of Schererville, and Jeffrey R. Veach, of Portage, were indicted in 2018 in connection with the Jan. 7, 2016, assault. They faced two counts of committing a Hobbs Act extortion conspiracy and two counts of attempted Hobbs Act extortion.
The indictment alleged the two conspired to extort — with actual or threatened violence — a labor and business contract from the non-union companies working the job site that day.
Williamson, who since has retired as a business agent from Local 395, and Veach, who remains the union’s president, pleaded guilty to the one extortion conspiracy count in January. Veach resigned from his posts on the Portage Planning Commission and the Park Board the same day.
Prosecutors on Wednesday recommended 54-month sentences on Wednesday for the two defendants, saying they want to send a “strong message” to Local 395 and other local unions that such violence is “unacceptable behavior in the 21st century.”
“Far from a ‘garden variety’ attempted extortion based on mere threats, the defendants organized a vicious assault that left one man nearly dead, and left his co-workers traumatized and in fear for their lives,” federal prosecutors wrote in a Wednesday filing in U.S. District Court.
Such a prison sentence is necessary to deter others from similar conduct, prosecutors wrote.
For unknown reasons, local authorities didn't prosecute the case, and for years the two walked free, the government stated. Williamson continued to collect his union pension, and Veach faced no other sanction well after the facts of this case were publicly known while their victims suffered physically and financially, prosecutors said.
Not an isolated incident
Prosecutors allege Iron Works Local 395, based in Portage, had claimed “territorial jurisdiction” over areas of Northwest Indiana, and Williamson routinely monitored the union’s “territory” for job sites that were not employing Local 395 ironworkers.
Prosecutors argued they believe Williamson's 2016 assault was not an isolated incident — but part of a pattern.
At trial, prosecutors planned to produce evidence that Williamson used intimidation and threats of violence to obtain a past labor contract for Local 395, though that situation never escalated to physical violence because the contractor backed down in the face of Williamson's threats, documents state.
Paul Stracci, Williamson's attorney, and Kevin Milner, Veach's attorney, said Wednesday they anticipate filing a recommendation that their clients be sentenced to only 24 months — the least they can serve under plea agreements.
Milner said he intends to submit 30 to 40 letters from family, friends and acquaintances that will vouch for Veach's character.
Stracci said his client has spent "nearly his entire career fighting for safe working conditions and fair wages for workers in Northwest Indiana."
"This incident does not mean that Tom Williamson has a propensity for violence or bad character, but was a reflection of his passion for the Region’s workers," Straccis said.
'Do this old school'
Williamson is accused of approaching workers from D5 Iron Works on Jan. 6, 2016, at the construction site to solicit a labor agreement that would call for union members to work the job.
The next day, Williamson allegedly returned to the construction site with Veach and continued arguing with workers about joining a labor agreement, to which they refused. As Williamson walked away, he could be heard saying to Veach that they were going to have to “do this old school," prosecutors stated.
As D5 packed up later that day, a caravan of four or five vehicles pulled into the site’s parking lot, and a crew of about a dozen people got out, prosecutors wrote.
Immediately, the union members became violent and began knocking down one D5 employee and kicking him with heavy steel-toe work boots that broke his jaw multiple times, prosecutors said.
As the D5 worker lay bleeding on the ground, absorbing the blows, he “believed he would die that day,” federal prosecutors wrote.
The union workers picked up loose pieces of hardwood and began beating D5 workers with them and gave chase when the D5 workers ran off, court documents state.
The union workers caught up with another D5 worker, knocked him down and stomping him on his back, and shouting things like "This is 395’s work!” and “You (expletive) scabs!” prosecutors stated.
Two D5 workers were seriously injured, while other D5 employees were able to escape across the street and call 911, prompting Local 395 union members to flee, records state.
Restitution sought
Out of fear, D5 stopped all work for several weeks, ultimately decided not to finish the project and subcontracted the work out to another company. Armed security was provided on site until the ironworking portion of the project was complete, records show.
One D5 worker was hospitalized and others refused to return to work out of fear of another attack, records state.
The government recommended Wednesday that Veach and Williamson pay at least $198,349.27 to victims for incurred medical expenses and lost wages. The victims also are seeking at least $3 million in damages as part of a civil lawsuit filed against Williamson and Veach in 2016.
Williamson has a total net worth of $337,190, and a monthly income of $6,158 that stems mostly from his union pension, and Veach has a total net worth of $376,500, and a monthly income of $3,960, suggesting that they have the financial ability to pay restitution in full, court documents state.
Williamson and Veach's attorneys are objecting to the total restitution owed pending a review of documentation and have asked the courts for more time to file their own sentencing recommendations.
