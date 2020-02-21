Unsealed records identify alleged shooter in Coach's Corner homicide

Todd pulled a gun from his waistband as he entered the car, records say.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Golden's friend initially held her back, but she pushed past him and was approaching the Charger when Todd fired a shot through a partially open window, according to documents. The glass shattered but didn't break.

Surveillance video showed Golden backed away from the car while holding her neck and eventually collapsed.

Gillis told police he was beginning to reverse out of the lot when he heard a "pow," court records state.

He said he continued driving and asked the alleged shooter several times what happened, but the man never responded, records allege.

Gillis said he drove to the area of 148th Street and Alexander Avenue in East Chicago, and Todd told him to get out. Gillis gathered his things, and Todd drove off in the car, records say.

John Cantrell, Gillis' attorney, said Gillis has cooperated with the investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting and should not have been charged.

The Charger Gillis was driving was later recovered, and he gave consent for police to search it, Cantrell said.