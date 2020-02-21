Unsealed records identify alleged shooter in Coach's Corner homicide

HAMMOND — Charges unsealed Friday name the Hammond man accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old mother Nov. 24 outside Coach's Corner bar.
Steven M. Todd, 32, was wanted on a warrant for murder in the shooting death of Katelyn Golden, of Hammond, records showed.
Todd is accused of shooting Golden while seated inside a vehicle driven by Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, as she yelled at him for bumping into her.
Gillis turned himself in to police in December and is facing one count of assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.
Gillis and former semi-professional basketball player Bobby L. Smith, 40, previously were charged in connection with a shooting April 14 outside Coach's Corner, 6208 Kennedy Ave., that wounded a 27-year-old man.
The Lake County Liquor Board unanimously denied a liquor license renewal for Coach’s Corner in January because of criminal activity, numerous police calls and unauthorized pizza making.
According to court records, Golden and a male friend were outside Coach's Corner smoking early Nov. 24 when Todd bumped into both of them.
Golden began to yell and curse at Todd, then followed him into the parking lot as he entered the passenger side of a white Dodge Charger driven by Gillis, court records say.
Todd pulled a gun from his waistband as he entered the car, records say.
Golden's friend initially held her back, but she pushed past him and was approaching the Charger when Todd fired a shot through a partially open window, according to documents. The glass shattered but didn't break.
Surveillance video showed Golden backed away from the car while holding her neck and eventually collapsed.
Gillis told police he was beginning to reverse out of the lot when he heard a "pow," court records state.
He said he continued driving and asked the alleged shooter several times what happened, but the man never responded, records allege.
Gillis said he drove to the area of 148th Street and Alexander Avenue in East Chicago, and Todd told him to get out. Gillis gathered his things, and Todd drove off in the car, records say.
John Cantrell, Gillis' attorney, said Gillis has cooperated with the investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting and should not have been charged.
The Charger Gillis was driving was later recovered, and he gave consent for police to search it, Cantrell said.
Anyone with information about Todd's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police department.