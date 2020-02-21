You are the owner of this article.
Unwanted guest call results in child molesting charges, police say
LAPORTE — A police call regarding an unwanted guest resulted in the arrest Thursday night of a 48-year-old man on four felony counts of child molesting.

David Powers II is being held at the LaPorte County jail on a cash-only bond of $100,005, according to police.

Police said they were called out Feb. 7 to a home in rural Noble Township, where they were told a sex offense had just occurred.

Powers was identified as a suspect at the time and a subsequent investigation led to his arrest, police said.

Powers faces two Level 1 felony counts, which carry a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years behind bars each.

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and employees of the Dunebrook Child Advocacy Center and the Indiana Department of Child Services assisted in the investigation, police said.

