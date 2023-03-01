PORTER — Something not quite right appearing on a computer screen within the Porter Police Department triggered an emergency response by the town over the weekend and an investigation by a private cybersecurity firm.

Police Chief Todd Allen said the issue is not any wrongdoing among staff, but rather a "network security incident."

The concern was noticed Saturday and by Sunday the town council held an emergency meeting to hire a cybersecurity firm to investigate, he said.

The computer in question was immediately removed from the department's network and it appears there was no security breach, Allen said. The balance of the department's system is up and running fine.

"There's no suspected wrongdoing by any employees," he said.

Town Council Vice President Laura Madigan said, "We have also notified law enforcement, and engaged third party forensic specialists to conduct a thorough investigation into the extent of the activity. Our investigation is currently ongoing."

She said the threat affected certain systems within the town network.

"We are working expeditiously and diligently to determine the extent of the incident, but please keep in mind our investigation is in the early stages," Madigan said.