UPDATE: 3-vehicle wreck in Hammond caused by driver who ran red light, police say

HAMMOND — A driver ran a red light and caused a car accident Sunday evening, police said.

Hammond police and fire responded to a three-car accident Sunday night at the intersection of 119th Street and Calumet Avenue.

Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said no injuries were reported and no one was taken to the hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two tow trucks transported three vehicles from the scene, including a gray Buick LeSabre, a yellow Ford Mustang and a dark-colored Ford Explorer.

The Ford Mustang sustained significant damage to its front highlights, right wheel well and more.

The Ford Explorer had some damage to its front left side, and the Buick LeSabre was smashed in the front and dented at its left side.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0