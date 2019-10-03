{{featured_button_text}}
MERRILLVILLE — A 17-year-old boy was gunned down in a homicide Thursday morning, police say.

Cmdr. Jeff Rice said officers responded to a report of gunfire about 5:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West 73rd Avenue, finding an injured Jonas Smith outside his Merrillville home.

Medics transported the teen to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, where he later died at 5:55 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner.

Rice said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rice at 219-769-3722, ext. 349, or email Detective Allison Ellis at aellis@merrillville.in.gov.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.