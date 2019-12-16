GARY — A 4-year-old boy died in a shooting early Monday that also wounded his 27-year-old mother, according to police.
Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said officers arrived at a home in the 4300 block of West 23rd Street about 1:10 a.m. They quickly found the injured boy and his mother, who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face.
Hamady said the two were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy later died. The mother's injuries were non-life threatening.
"Officers and detectives are still on scene gathering evidence and information," Hamady said in a release Monday. "At this time, it appears someone from outside the residence fired several shots into the residence."
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
