HOBART — A 21-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash on U.S. 30 late Tuesday, police say.
Jared James, of Hobart, was traveling east about 8:45 p.m. near Olive Garden when his motorcycle collided a slower moving vehicle just in front of him. Witnesses told police he was traveling with a group of motorcycles, but he was the only one that crashed.
James was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. — about 40 minutes after the Lake County coroner's office arrived on scene. His death was ruled an accident and injuries were listed as pending as of Wednesday morning.
Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Reconstruction Team.
Assisting agencies included Indiana State Police, Hobart fire and Merrillville police.
