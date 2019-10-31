GARY — A 23-year-old was gunned down late Wednesday, according to the Lake County coroner.
Sean Baker, of Gary, was shot about 8 p.m. in the 7000 block of East 5th Avenue. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where the coroner declared him dead at 11:10 p.m. and ruled his death a homicide.
Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.