GARY — A landlord entered a home late Wednesday to complete some work and discovered two people dead inside, police said.
Gary police were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Jefferson Street, where they met with the landlord before entering the home, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The bodies of a 55-year-old man and 48-year-old woman — whose names have not yet been released — were found in the home, he said.
A coroner's release listed the manner of death as homicide, but said the cause of death was pending further investigation.
The man and woman were pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m.
The deaths of the two people mark the seventh and eighth homicides this year in Gary, records show.
Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Detective Edward Gonzalez of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
