MICHIGAN CITY — A 16-year-old was taken into custody after police found an 18-year-old shot in the head Wednesday night in a vehicle at the 200 block of Jackson Street.
Javan D. Brown, 16, was taken into custody and booked into LaPorte County Jail Thursday, according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.
Following a probable cause hearing on Thursday, a warrant was issued for a Count 1 felony murder, police said. Brown is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.
The victim, identified as Justin Ameer Garner, 18, suffered a single gunshot wound, police said.
Police said they were dispatched to the site at 7:59 p.m. and found Garner in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.
The death is being investigated by members of the Michigan City Police Department and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact lead Detective Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-874-3221, extension 1088.
Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.