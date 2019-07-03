The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, police said.
Several law enforcement agencies and the Lake County Crime Lab were investigating the crash scene on Wicker Avenue just south of 173rd Avenue. Southbound lanes of Wicker Avenue were closed while authorities investigated road marks and debris from the wreck, Jones said.
The investigation is ongoing, Jones added.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department, St. John Police Department, the Lowell Fire Department and Tri-Creek Ambulance are assisting in the investigation.
Christopher Casey Pape
Corey Lavon Thomas
Demontre Sinclair Odum
Dionte Lamar Leonard
Jordi Antonio Santoya
Kenneth James Anderson
Nicholas Joseph Johnson
Ronald Joshua Steward
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.