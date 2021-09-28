 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 1 airlifted, 3 others injured in South Shore Line train crash, fire chief says
UPDATE: 1 airlifted, 3 others injured in South Shore Line train crash, fire chief says

train crash

Around 3:20 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at County Line Road and U.S. 12 on the border of Gary and Portage.

 Provided by Ken Fietz

PORTAGE — Two children and two adults were injured in a collision between a car and a South Shore Line passenger train Tuesday afternoon. 

One man was airlifted from the wreck to a trauma center while the three crash victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, said Portage Fire Department Chief Randy Wilkening. 

Around 3:20 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at County Line Road and U.S. 12, just north of U.S. 20, on the border of Gary and Portage according to the Portage Police Department. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

Police have reported that there was a crash involving a train and one car, which had four people inside. Their current conditions are unknown. 

The cause of the crash in under continued investigation. 

The South Shore Line train had multiple passengers inside however no one was harmed and the train did not have any major damage. Firefighters reported the vehicle was destroyed. 

Authorities asked drivers to temporarily avoid the area and find alternative routes as police investigate and crews clear the road of debris. Wilkening said a train crossing arm had been badly damaged in the wreck. 

Portage police and firefighters worked at the scene along with Gary police and firefighters. 

