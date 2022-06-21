UPDATE: 1 airlifted, I-94 reopened after lawnmower struck by westbound van, state says

A Tuesday morning crash that closed down all westbound lanes of Interstate 94 nine miles east of Ind. 49 was touched off when the driver of a lawnmower made a U-turn in the highway and was stuck by a van, according to Indiana State Police.
LAPORTE COUNTY — A man was airlifted after a tractor pulling a lawnmower and a van collided on Interstate 94.
Westbound I-94 reopened Tuesday afternoon east of U.S. 421 in LaPorte County following a crash that had shut down the busy stretch of highway for four hours, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
At 7 a.m. Indiana State Trooper Brandon Lankford was called to a crash where a tractor pulling a lawnmower had been struck by a vehicle on westbound I-94 at the 26.6 mile marker. Preliminary investigations showed that the tractor driver, a 68-year-old Winamac man, was heading east along the north ditch of the interstate, Indiana State Police said.
The tractor could not mow farther because of the bridge at the 26.6 mile marker, causing the man to drive into the westbound lanes to attempt a U-turn to go back west along the same shoulder.
The tractor driver failed to yield to a white 2004 Ford van that was in the left lane, and the vehicle collided, with the van unable to avoid the tractor, police said.
