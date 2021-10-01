UPDATE: 1 arrest made in fast-food robberies; 4 city businesses hit this week, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — An arrest has been made amid a rash of local robberies that continued this week with a credit union and bank both struck on the heels of two fast-food restaurants robbed at gunpoint, police said.
Vincer Mitchell, 59, of Michigan City, faces charges of two counts of armed robbery, according to the Michigan City Police Department.
Mitchell was accused of carrying out the Sept. 25 armed robbery of Wendy's at 3715 Franklin St. and the Monday armed robbery of Burger King at 3956 Franklin St., police said.
In both robberies, the suspect entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money from the staff before fleeing the scene, MCPD Sgt. Steve Forker said.
Police tracked down the dark-colored SUV seen fleeing Burger King on Tuesday near the old Marquette Theater. Police pulled over the vehicle, driven by Mitchell, and found evidence connected to both robberies after searching the SUV, Forker said. Mitchell was taken into police custody and questioned at the Michigan City police station.
Since then, two more robberies in the city have police searching for suspects.
Officers were called out at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Members Advantage Credit Union at 3064 Ohio Street and were told by witnesses that the suspect requested money and then fled before receiving any cash, Michigan City police said.
"Officers canvassed the area and determined that the suspect had fled north on foot towards St. John Road," police said. "Officers were unable to locate the suspect."
Officers were then called back out at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to Horizon Bank at 515 Franklin St. where witnesses told them a suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Police searched the area and determined the suspect had been picked up by a vehicle and was gone.
It is not known if the incidents are related and the crimes remain under investigation, police said.
Mitchell is being held currently n a $25,000 cash-only bond and his initial hearing is schedule for Tuesday in LaPorte County courts.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.