UPDATE: 1 arrest made in fast-food robberies; 4 city businesses hit this week, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — An arrest has been made amid a rash of local robberies that continued this week with a credit union and bank both struck on the heels of two fast-food restaurants robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Vincer Mitchell, 59, of Michigan City, faces charges of two counts of armed robbery, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

Mitchell was accused of carrying out the Sept. 25 armed robbery of Wendy's at 3715 Franklin St. and the Monday armed robbery of Burger King at 3956 Franklin St., police said.

In both robberies, the suspect entered the restaurant with a firearm and demanded money from the staff before fleeing the scene, MCPD Sgt. Steve Forker said.

Police tracked down the dark-colored SUV seen fleeing Burger King on Tuesday near the old Marquette Theater. Police pulled over the vehicle, driven by Mitchell, and found evidence connected to both robberies after searching the SUV, Forker said. Mitchell was taken into police custody and questioned at the Michigan City police station.

Since then, two more robberies in the city have police searching for suspects.