UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 wounded in East Chicago shooting, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A shooting left one man dead and two other men wounded Tuesday afternoon in an East Chicago neighborhood, police said.

The identities and ages of the three men have not yet been released. Around 7:45 p.m. a Lake County coroner's van responded to the scene.

Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said. The area includes multiple apartment buildings and corresponding parking lots.

Multiple East Chicago police and the Lake County Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded. The Lake County Aviation Unit was assisting in the search of the area following the shooting.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

