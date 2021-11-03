 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 1 dead after chase on I-94 sparked by stolen vehicle, 3 others injured, official says
breaking urgent

UPDATE: 1 dead after chase on I-94 sparked by stolen vehicle, 3 others injured, official says

LAKE STATION — One person has died after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 94 near the Ripley Street exit, Indiana State Police said. 

The driver and front seat passenger were both ejected from the vehicle.  

The chase was sparked by a stolen vehicle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. 

A total of four vehicle occupants were injured in the crash, with one of them suffering serious injuries requiring transport from a medical helicopter, police reported. 

The driver died at the scene of the wreck, police said. 

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a white SUV appeared to have struck an interstate median. 

A large police presence could be seen about 1:20 p.m. at the scene of the crash, which appeared to be stalling traffic in both directions. 

Porter County sheriff's police said they were assisting LaPorte County sheriff's police with the pursuit.

INDOT initially advised drivers to seek alternate routes, because all lanes on the eastbound side of the expressway were closed just west of Ripley Street and westbound traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

As of 3 p.m., INDOT reported two right lanes open in each direction, and asked drivers to be patient as traffic clears. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A look back at the riots in Kenosha and the Kyle Rittenhouse case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts