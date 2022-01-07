UPDATE: 1 taken into custody after man dies at scene of Region shooting, coroner says

EAST CHICAGO — One man is in custody after a 34-year-old Chicago man was found bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound in his stomach, police said.

The victim was found early Thursday of a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said. His death was ruled as a homicide.

At 3:47 p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a man unresponsive near an outside stairway, said East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

The man, identified by police as Ronald M. Crawley, of Chicago, was found bleeding heavily from his torso area, and medics were called to assist.

When medics arrived, they could not detect any vital signs and the Lake County coroner's office responded and pronounced Crawley dead at the scene.

River said it appears Crawley died from a gunshot wound in the left side of his stomach.