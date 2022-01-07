 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: 1 taken into custody after man dies at scene of Region shooting, coroner says
Lake County coroner van stock

A Lake County Coroner van is shown in this file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — One man is in custody after a 34-year-old Chicago man was found bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound in his stomach, police said. 

The victim was found early Thursday of a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago, Lake County Coroner David Pastrick said. His death was ruled as a homicide. 

At 3:47 p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a man unresponsive near an outside stairway, said East Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. 

The man, identified by police as Ronald M. Crawley, of Chicago, was found bleeding heavily from his torso area, and medics were called to assist. 

When medics arrived, they could not detect any vital signs and the Lake County coroner's office responded and pronounced Crawley dead at the scene. 

River said it appears Crawley died from a gunshot wound in the left side of his stomach. 

Police said at 8:45 p.m. the same day, a man went to the East Chicago Police Department station to report an alleged home invasion at 3909 Elm St. The man had blood on his shirt and was found to be in possession of a 45-caliber semi-automatic handgun that had been reported as stolen in 2008 out of Columbia, Tennessee. 

Authorities took the man into custody to be interviewed by detectives. 

The East Chicago Police Department and Lake County Crime Scene Investigations are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Chicago Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact the police tip line at 219-391-8500.

