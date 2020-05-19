UPDATE: 1 victim identified in double homicide; 21 killings to date in city, police say

GARY — Two people were dead and two others were taken into custody after a shooting Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.
The two deaths make for a total of 21 homicides in Gary in 2020, according to Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon. All but one homicide involved gun violence.
Both gunshot victims were men, according to reports from the Lake County coroner's office, and one victim was identified as Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary. Phillips' death was ruled a homicide, the report said.
The other man's name, age, and place of residence remain unknown. Each man was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., the coroner's office said.
Around 11:40 a.m., after the two victims were shot on Fifth Avenue, the vehicle they were in was driven to the 1300 block of Grant Street where police were called, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. The deceased were removed from that area by Lake County coroner's office staff.
Two other people who were involved in the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, he said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated case.
Further details were not immediately available because police were actively investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
