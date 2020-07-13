UPDATE: 10-year-old Portage drowning victim identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Officials are now saying the girl who drown Sunday at the local Lakeshore Camp Resort is 10 years old and is from St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Porter County coroner's office said the wrong birth date had been given in the emergency room resulting in an error in the initial age reported for the drowning victim, Kelly Solomon.

Emergency personnel responded to the private lake around 5 p.m. Sunday after the young girl was reported missing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses saw the girl struggling in the water near a swim platform, the DNR said.

Lifeguards on duty initiated a search for the girl, and emergency personnel from multiple departments joined in the search.

At around 5:30 p.m., a member of the Chesterton Fire Department found the missing girl in about 15 feet of water. The girl was brought to shore and taken to Porter Region Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the DNR said.