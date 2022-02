UPDATE: 15-year-old assaults mother, steals vehicle before fatal wreck, police say

GARY — Prior to a fatal crash, police said the teen driver hit his mother with a brick and stole her vehicle, police said.

A 40-year-old Gary man has been identified as the driver killed early Tuesday when his vehicle was struck by another in the area 39th Avenue and Georgia Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Investigations by police from the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Gary Police Department revealed that a 15-year-old boy allegedly assaulted his mother and stole her SUV before the collision.

Derrick Jones suffered blunt force trauma in the fatal crash, which was labeled as an accident, according to the coroner. Jones died at the scene of the wreck.

It appears the 15-year-old boy was driving northbound on Georgia at 7:34 a.m. when he struck a westbound vehicle on 39th, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady had said.

The driver of that westbound vehicle, later identified as Jones, died, Hamady said. The juvenile driver was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, he said.

Both drivers were the only ones in their vehicles, according to Hamady.

The Lake County Sheriff's Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene of the wreck in Gary.

Preliminary investigations showed that the Chevy SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the westbound Hyundai Elantra near the intersection, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

The SUV drove off the road then hit a stop sign and rolled over, and the Hyundai Elantra came to a rest more than 200 feet north of the intersection, police said.

Martinez said that prior to the crash, it is believed the boy hit his mother in the head with a brick during a domestic disturbance. Police said the teen then drove off with her SUV.

Gary Police Department continues the investigation of the incident and circumstances, with Lake County Sheriff's Crash Reconstruction Unit investigating the crash.

