UPDATE: 16-year-old shot in Dyer neighborhood; police investigating
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot in Dyer neighborhood; police investigating

DYER — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Wednesday night in the town's Northgate Park subdivision, police said. 

Officers responded to a reported disturbance around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Polk Avenue, said Dyer Police Chief David Hein. 

The teen told police that he was involved in an altercation with an occupant in a dark-colored sedan. The victim said the fight became physical and the occupant shot him in the chest.

The vehicle then fled the scene going south on Polk Avenue and then turning east on Barberry Place after the boy was shot, Hein said. 

The teen was taken to a local hospital and at this time it appears the injury was not life-threatening. Police are currently working to find more witnesses as well as obtain any nearby surveillance videos that captured the shooting. 

A crime scene spanning five houses was blocked off in the normally quiet Dyer neighborhood. Officers were seen searching through trash cans and marking pieces of evidence on Polk Avenue. 

Anyone with information or footage of the shooting is asked to contact Dyer police at 219-865-1163.

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

