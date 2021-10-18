UPDATE: 18-year-old woman found dead after police swarm home in Hammond

HAMMOND — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in north Hammond Monday.

Alyssa Flores, 18, died at her home at the 4000 block of Towle Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office pronounced Flores dead at 2 p.m. Monday, a little more than an hour after being called out to the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending, pending an autopsy, according to a press release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

Crime scene tape circled the front yard of a home Monday afternoon as police investigated a death in a residential neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Calumet Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road, not far from the Illinois state line. People could be heard crying as Hammond officers investigated.

Police we dispatched to the home about noon Monday, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

A Hammond police crime scene van and other law enforcement vehicles were parked along Towle Avenue, just north of Gostlin Avenue.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the public, he said.