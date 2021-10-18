UPDATE: 18-year-old woman killed in Hammond homicide

HAMMOND — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in north Hammond Monday in what police describe as a homicide.

Alyssa Flores, 18, died at her home at the 4000 block of Towle Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. It was one of three homicides in Hammond Monday.

"On October 18th, at approximately 11:57 p.m., Hammond Police responded to a home in the 4000 block of Towle Ave. Detectives are conducting the death investigation into the death of a female found inside of her home at this time," Hammond Police Department Lt. Steve Kellogg said. "Investigators state that this is not related to the homicide at Gostlin and Stateline."

The coroner's office pronounced Flores dead at 2 p.m. Monday, a little more than an hour after being called out to the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending, pending an autopsy, according to a press release from Lake County Coroner Merrilee D. Frey.

Crime scene tape circled the front yard of a home Monday afternoon as police investigated a death in a residential neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Calumet Avenue and the Indiana Toll Road, not far from the Illinois state line. People could be heard crying as Hammond officers investigated.