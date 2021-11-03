UPDATE: 2 airlifted after chase on I-94 sparked by stolen vehicle, official says

LAKE STATION — Two people were airlifted after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 94 near the Ripley Street exit, Indiana State Police said.

The chase was sparked by a stolen vehicle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A total of four vehicle occupants were injured in the crash, with two of them suffering serious injuries requiring transport from a medical helicopter, police reported.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a white SUV appeared to have struck an interstate median.

A large police presence could be seen about 1:20 p.m. at the scene of the crash, which appeared to be stalling traffic in both directions. Officers had a person out of a vehicle, state police said.

Porter County sheriff's police said they were assisting LaPorte County sheriff's police with the pursuit.

INDOT initially advised drivers to seek alternate routes, because all lanes on the eastbound side of the expressway were closed just west of Ripley Street and westbound traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

As of 3 p.m., INDOT reported two right lanes open in each direction, and asked drivers to be patient as traffic clears.