 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 2 airlifted after chase on I-94 sparked by stolen vehicle, official says
breaking urgent

UPDATE: 2 airlifted after chase on I-94 sparked by stolen vehicle, official says

LAKE STATION — Two people were airlifted after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 94 near the Ripley Street exit, Indiana State Police said.

The chase was sparked by a stolen vehicle, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. 

A total of four vehicle occupants were injured in the crash, with two of them suffering serious injuries requiring transport from a medical helicopter, police reported.  

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a white SUV appeared to have struck an interstate median. 

A large police presence could be seen about 1:20 p.m. at the scene of the crash, which appeared to be stalling traffic in both directions. Officers had a person out of a vehicle, state police said.

Porter County sheriff's police said they were assisting LaPorte County sheriff's police with the pursuit.

INDOT initially advised drivers to seek alternate routes, because all lanes on the eastbound side of the expressway were closed just west of Ripley Street and westbound traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

As of 3 p.m., INDOT reported two right lanes open in each direction, and asked drivers to be patient as traffic clears. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch a trio of polar bears enjoy a much-needed snow day at the San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts