UPDATE: 2 charged with murdering former Griffith basketball player, shooting friend

Another witness, the man who was wounded, told police Watson was using a cellphone as a flashlight with one hand, but he could not see if Watson had a gun in his other hand, court records state.

Watson was arrested Monday and has not yet entered a plea. He is represented by attorney Russell Brown.

"I am confident that the ballistics testing will prove that there was only one gun that was fired, and Mr. Watson was not the shooter," Brown said. "I understand that COVID has created a backlog in the justice system; however, I will work aggressively to ensure the investigation is completed timely."

Young made an initial appearance Monday before a magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of murder, attempted murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

After the fight ended, Riley was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle leaving the high school when four to 10 shots rang out, witnesses told police.

Riley was shot in the back and yelled, "I got hit! I got hit!" records allege.

Merrillville police received information that a gunshot victim was speeding to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, and officers located an unoccupied vehicle crashed along the main drive to the high school about 12:15 a.m.