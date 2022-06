Update: 2 children missing from Crown Point located

CROWN POINT— Two missing children were located late Friday.

The boys, ages 12 and 14, were reported missing Friday afternoon.

The two teens had not been seen since they left their residence around 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 97th Place in Crown Point.

Police dogs and the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit have been assisting officers searching the area. The search has extended from the boys' residence to along Broadway, with officers even checking restaurants and businesses.

The city of Crown Point announced the two had been located shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

