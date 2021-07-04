UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting at Hammond park; mayor vows to never approve festival again

HAMMOND — Two people were killed and two others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday at Memorial Park, officials said.
Larry Brown Jr., 20, of Chicago, and Blake Blakemore, 26, of Gary, died at Franciscan Health Hammond hospital after an incident in the 5900 block of Wallace Road, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
The gunfire marked the second time since 2019 the Hammond Day festival at the nearby Martin Luther King Park ended in a shooting, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said. Organizers promised city officials gun violence wouldn't happen at this year's event, but those words "were all fluff," he said.
The mayor vowed to never approve another Hammond Day festival.
A Hammond police officer was conducting a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. when he heard shots fired in the 5900 block of Wallace Road, immediately responded and found four gunshot victims and numerous spent shell casings, Lt. Steve Kellogg said.
All four victims were taken to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead. The other two were in stable condition, Kellogg said.
A woman who lives in the area told The Times she was inside her home about 11:15 p.m. when shots rang out.
Resident Anne Herbert said she ducked down and a window near her shattered. She took out her phone to call police.
Herbert said Memorial Park was "jam-packed" with people Saturday night.
After the shots rang out, she looked out a different window and saw two men running along Wallace Road, firing at each other, she said.
"I saw two guys running around the driveway and up Wallace," Herbert said. "I could see the sparks from the gun."
Multiple people and vehicles dashed away from the scene, she said. One person was lying down on the ground in the park, not moving. Medics arrived and took the person away.
"I found they shot our window," Herbert said. "There's two slugs in my mother's car, and I've got three slugs in mine."
Crime scene tape and evidence markers could be seen late Saturday on Wallace Road and the parking lot at Ophelia Steen Family & Health.
McDermott said the city should have eliminated the Hammond Day festival after it ended in a shooting in 2019.
The Board of Public Works and Safety and McDermott approved the festival this year, but the board warned the organizers their group was too big and unorganized to have a neighborhood event at Martin Luther King Park.
"We were assured that the 2019 shooting was a freak incident, and wouldn't happen again," he said. "We were assured that the security team would handle any incidents, and that 2019 wouldn’t repeat itself at 'Hammond Day.'"
The city gave the organizers a chance to run the festival in a correct manner, and they failed, he said.
"My condolences to the neighbors who had the scare of a lifetime last night. My condolences to the families of the two young men who were killed last night," McDermott said. "And I'm sorry to the (Hammond Police Department), for approving this festival and making their jobs that much harder that it needed to be."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989.
