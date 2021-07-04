UPDATE: 2 dead after shooting at Hammond park; mayor vows to never approve festival again

Herbert said Memorial Park was "jam-packed" with people Saturday night.

After the shots rang out, she looked out a different window and saw two men running along Wallace Road, firing at each other, she said.

"I saw two guys running around the driveway and up Wallace," Herbert said. "I could see the sparks from the gun."

Multiple people and vehicles dashed away from the scene, she said. One person was lying down on the ground in the park, not moving. Medics arrived and took the person away.

"I found they shot our window," Herbert said. "There's two slugs in my mother's car, and I've got three slugs in mine."

Crime scene tape and evidence markers could be seen late Saturday on Wallace Road and the parking lot at Ophelia Steen Family & Health.

McDermott said the city should have eliminated the Hammond Day festival after it ended in a shooting in 2019.

The Board of Public Works and Safety and McDermott approved the festival this year, but the board warned the organizers their group was too big and unorganized to have a neighborhood event at Martin Luther King Park.