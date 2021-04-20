UPDATE: 2 identified in fatal 4-car chain-reaction crash in Hammond, coroner says

HAMMOND — Two people were killed and three others were injured in a four-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Calumet Avenue near the Indiana Toll Road overpass, police said.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Arianna Robinson, of Dolton, and 21-year-old Isiah Cunningham, of Chicago, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey.

Robinson and Cunningham both died of blunt force trauma, the report said.

Cunningham was traveling north when he changed lanes about 3:30 p.m., struck another vehicle and spun out of control in the 3900 block of Calumet Avenue, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Cunningham's car was hit by a southbound vehicle as it spun out of control, then went airborne, he said.

A fourth car also was struck, but it was not yet clear how it became involved in the crash, Kellogg said.

Cunningham and Robinson died as a result of the crash, police said.

Three other people were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Kellogg said.

Lane closures in the area lasted into the late afternoon as police investigated the scene.