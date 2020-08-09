UPDATE: 2 injured in Region hotel shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two people were injured at the Ramada Inn hotel after a shooting occurred early Sunday, police said.

Hammond Police and Fire responded about 1:55 a.m. to the hotel, 4141 S. Calumet Ave., for a call of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Officers learned a 20-year-old Harvey, Illinois man was shot four times and was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.

The man's 21-year-old brother, from Hammond, was also injured by either a graze wound or broken glass at the location. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and treated for his injuries, Kellogg said.

Multiple windows around the lobby area were shot out and blood was visible on one of the entrance doors, eyewitnesses said.

No suspects have been identified, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.