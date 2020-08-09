UPDATE: 2 injured in Region hotel shooting, police say

HAMMOND — Two people were injured at the Ramada Inn hotel after a shooting occurred early Sunday, police said.
Hammond Police and Fire responded about 1:55 a.m. to the hotel, 4141 S. Calumet Ave., for a call of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Officers learned a 20-year-old Harvey, Illinois man was shot four times and was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.
The man's 21-year-old brother, from Hammond, was also injured by either a graze wound or broken glass at the location. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and treated for his injuries, Kellogg said.
Multiple windows around the lobby area were shot out and blood was visible on one of the entrance doors, eyewitnesses said.
No suspects have been identified, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Aaron M. Woods
Adrian Carrillo
Alison J. Haggerty
Antonio D. Jackson
Ashley Garcia
Ashley Marco
Asia J. Sampson
Bradley Aaron Franchville
Brady Levertis Moss Jr.
Carlos K. Hayes, III.
Carlton Taylor, Sr.
Cedric Whelchel
Charles J. Myers, Jr.
Dale Kevin Rollins
Damien M. Zamora
Danielle T. Brown
Darien M. Gornick
David E. Conway, Jr.
Dearieus L. Kindred
Delvin M. Hayes, Jr.
Denise A. Ortiz
Denton S. Zamora
Deonta L. Robinson-Henderson
Derek Shakur Daniels
Derrence E. Reid, Jr.
Derrick Brian Beverly
Devon W. Marsh
Dwight Harper
Edward M. Strauss
Elsa Melgarejo
Eric W. Hullett
Garret S. Stefanopoulos
Hector Garcia
Henry D. Lares
Ignacio S. Gonzalez
Jade A. Szpyrka
Jaired Matthew Charles Campbell
Jarett L. Wilson
Jedda A. Baano-Stewart
Jeremy L. Tate
Jerry D. Castellanos, Sr.
Joevar A. Beckford
John F. Petrassi
Jonathan Carl Wise
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph A. Bunich
Joseph P. Lowe
Julia Nicole Green
Kennedy P. Carter
Kevin D. Riley
Klyn L. Tarver
Larry E. Mullins
Latia K. Hinkle
Laurie B. Campbell
Marco A. Gutierrez Lara
Maurice David Perry
Michael A. Medrano
Michael Visseti
Miguel A. Payan
Nathaniel S. Jackson
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nicholas M. Murphy
Nunya Ganter
O Shea C. Smith
Ovilla M. Felton
Patrick J. Barron
Rachel E. Rodriguez
Randy King
Raven S. Morris
Reinaldo Fernandez
Robert E. Ross
Samantha Ann Hallman
Scotty L. Woods
Sharuben Teshon Allen-Jones
Sikander Singh
Steven A. Branch, Jr.
Sylvonah Turner
Tanya Knezevich
Thomas P. Quijano
Tiwuan Horne
Victor J. Cavasos, Jr.
Virgil Devin Belcher Jr.
Willie C. Faison
Willie L. Allen
Yomara Rodriguez-Cuevas
Zebedee Lamont Moore
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.