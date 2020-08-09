You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: 2 injured in Region hotel shooting, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: 2 injured in Region hotel shooting, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Two people were injured at the Ramada Inn hotel after a shooting occurred early Sunday, police said.

Hammond Police and Fire responded about 1:55 a.m. to the hotel, 4141 S. Calumet Ave., for a call of shots fired, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Officers learned a 20-year-old Harvey, Illinois man was shot four times and was transported to a Chicago-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Kellogg said.

The man's 21-year-old brother, from Hammond, was also injured by either a graze wound or broken glass at the location. He was transported to Franciscan Health Hammond and treated for his injuries, Kellogg said.

Multiple windows around the lobby area were shot out and blood was visible on one of the entrance doors, eyewitnesses said.

No suspects have been identified, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hammond Police Det. Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts