UPDATE: 2 killed, mother and children among 5 wounded in shootings, officials say

GARY — Two men were killed and five others — including a mother and her two children — were wounded in shootings between Sunday and Tuesday, police said.

Jeremiah Williams, 19, of Merrillville, was found shot to death about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Grant Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office and Gary police.

Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired and found Williams lying on his back in the street unresponsive, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Coroner's investigators pronounced him dead at the crime scene.

About 25 minutes later, Gary police were dispatched to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville after a 19-year-old Merrillville man arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot, Hamady said.

Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, was investigating both shootings.

A 45-year-old Merrillville man drove himself to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus after he was shot in the neck about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of West Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street, police said.

Witnesses at the crime scene told police someone in an SUV fired multiple shots at a man, who ran to a vehicle and drove off.

About 10:20 p.m. Monday, a 35-year-old woman and her two children were wounded by gunfire outside Mosley Motel in the 6200 block of Melton Road, police said.

The woman and her children were inside their room when someone outside fired shots that appeared to travel through their window, Hamady said.

The woman and her 8-year-old daughter each suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The woman's 2-year-old daughter suffered a graze wound to her arm, police said.

Detective Sgt. Douglas Drummond, of Gary's Violent Crimes Unit, was investigating Monday's shootings.

Javion Hawthorne, 20, of Gary, was shot to death late Sunday outside Save gas station in the 3200 block of West Fourth Avenue in Gary, officials said.

Gary police responded to the area about 11:40 p.m. for a report of a possible gunshot victim and found Hawthorne on the ground outside the gas station.

A woman, who had been seated in a car that was damaged by gunfire, was checked by Gary Fire Department medics for possible injuries from broken glass, police said.

Detective Sgt. William Poe, of the Metro Homicide Unit, was investigating.

Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Anyone with information about nonfatal shootings is asked to the Violent Crimes Unit at 219-881-1200.

To anonymously report crime in Gary, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Times staff writer Bob Kasarda contributed to this report.

