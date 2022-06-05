UPDATE: 2 wounded, suspects in custody after shooting following graduation ceremony

GARY — Two 19-year-olds were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon following a graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy at the U.S. Steel Yard stadium, police said.
The gunfire broke out as more than 200 graduates and their families left the stadium following the commencement.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Lake County sheriff's police were working security during the ceremony.
Gary police initially were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. for a call about a fight but were told to disregard about 5:40 p.m., he said.
At 6:13 p.m., police received a call about shots fired. A minute later, there was a report of a man down in front of the stadium on East Fifth Avenue.
The 19-year-old Gary man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, Hamady said.
At 6:16 p.m., a 19-year-old Gary woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle was located near a rib restaurant.
Lake County sheriff's police immediately took one person with a handgun into custody in front of the stadium, he said.
In total, three people were in custody, including two juveniles arrested by sheriff's police and a 20-year-old Hammond man, police said.
Spent bullet casings could be seen in the street at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Maryland Street, and crime scene tape stretched from an entrance to the ballpark to the southeast side of the facility.
As night fell, crime scene technicians could be seen documenting and collecting more than a dozen spent bullet casings within the taped-off area.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said city police and their law enforcement partners would use all available resources to get to the bottom of the shooting.
"It's infuriating to me to hear of violence and injuries on a special night for our young people and their families," Prince said. "I pray for a full and speedy recovery for anyone who was injured."
Whoever is responsible will be held fully accountable, he said.
"We will not cede our community to people who jeopardize our residents through their senseless, violent means," the mayor said.
Gary Common Councilman Ron Brewer, who talked with police outside the stadium, said none of those hurt in the shooting appeared to have life-threatening wounds.
The stadium does not allow guns to be carried inside, he said.
"We had a very unfortunate incident after the graduation today," Brewer said.
Brian Lyter, team president for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, said the shooting was very unfortunate.
"It was a really nice celebration," he said. "They graduated 210 kids here today."
The stadium employs its own security during RailCats games, and there have been no incidents during baseball games, Lyter said.
The school district opted to hire its own security for Sunday's ceremony, he said.
Brewer said security should not be blamed for the shooting.
"It's sad it came to this," he said. "Somebody came here with the idea that this is what they wanted to do."
Brewer said he was told one of the suspects was among Sunday's graduates.
The councilman said the shooting reaffirmed his concerns about a new state law set to take effect July 1 that will allow Hoosiers age 18 and older who are not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm to carry a handgun in public without obtaining a state permit.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed
House Enrolled Act 1296 into law in March despite strong opposition from numerous police agencies and prosecutors.
Brewer said he had nothing against the Second Amendment, but making it easier to carry guns was reason for pause.
"It's the wrong people carrying guns," he said.
Many young people don't have conflict resolution skills, and pulling a gun is their first choice, he said.
Brewer said he planned to work with the city's Law Department to propose an ordinance that would allow the city and businesses to ban firearms on their properties, if they choose.
The proposed ordinance would be drafted so it would not conflict with the new state law, he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gary detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
