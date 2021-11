UPDATE: 20-year-old shot dead outside his home, police seek public's help

DYER — A 20-year-old Sauk Village man was pronounced dead Tuesday evening at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital after being gunned down outside his home, police said.

Sauk Village police said they were called out at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 22500 block of Yates Avenue where they found Deon Walker unresponsive in the driveway of his home suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Chief Malcolm White.

The young man was rushed to the Dyer hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, the chief said.

"Investigators continue to canvas the area for witnesses," White said. "The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Sauk Village detectives in investigating the incident."

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sauk Village Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 708-475-3679.

Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:18 p.m., the Lake County coroner's office said.

"Additional information will be provided as persons of interest and/or suspects are identified," White said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.